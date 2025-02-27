NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Update

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
Shares of NBPVF stock remained flat at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
