New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $114,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $215.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.