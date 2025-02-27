New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

