New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,878,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

