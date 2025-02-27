NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $945.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $827.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

