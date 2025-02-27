NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

