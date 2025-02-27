North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
NOA opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on NOA
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These Consumer Staples Shine Amid Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.