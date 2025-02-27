North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NOA opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

