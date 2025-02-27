Northland Capmk Has Negative Forecast for WTTR Q1 Earnings

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Select Water Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.73. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,354,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.