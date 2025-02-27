Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 20.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 200,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 74,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
