NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,192.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,887.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,748.74. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,015.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

