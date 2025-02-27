Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.