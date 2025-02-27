Nwam LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,796,000 after acquiring an additional 436,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

