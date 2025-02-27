Nwam LLC Purchases 16,466 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.33 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

