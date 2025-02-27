Nwam LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 764,813 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 524,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

