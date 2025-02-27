Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OCDO traded down GBX 60.20 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 15,295,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,859. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.26. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.35 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Ocado Group Company Profile
