Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO traded down GBX 60.20 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 15,295,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,859. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.26. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.35 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.