Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Stock Up 3.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oddity Tech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.