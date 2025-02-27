Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 159063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.88).
Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.09.
Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.
Insider Activity
Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile
Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssean Investment Trust
- What is a support level?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.