Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 159063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.88).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.09.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Insider Activity

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,462.27). Also, insider Richard King acquired 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,368.15 ($5,539.82). Company insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

