OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, Zacks reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.8 %

OPK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 47,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,234,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,454,000.58. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,521,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,710. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

