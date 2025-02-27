Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.51 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TFC stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.