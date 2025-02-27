Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $110.56 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

