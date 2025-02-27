Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $298.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

