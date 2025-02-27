Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $304.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.