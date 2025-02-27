Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at McDonald’s
In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s
McDonald’s Stock Performance
MCD opened at $304.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Axon: Long-Term Outlook Is Strong Despite Federal Budget Worries
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Powering the Future of Autonomous Driving
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 3 Stocks Are Generating Massive Returns on Capital
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.