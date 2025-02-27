Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $434.34 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.55 and its 200 day moving average is $429.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

