Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $32.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.