Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,755 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter.

FBND opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

