Opus Genetics (IRD) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Opus Genetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opus Genetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opus Genetics Competitors 8162 21829 49655 1311 2.54

Opus Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 647.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 243.82%. Given Opus Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opus Genetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Genetics $8.38 million -$9.99 million -0.98 Opus Genetics Competitors $9.97 billion $135.94 million -7.34

This table compares Opus Genetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Opus Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Opus Genetics. Opus Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Opus Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Opus Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Genetics -324.45% -63.65% -56.94% Opus Genetics Competitors -3,409.82% -235.83% -32.89%

Risk & Volatility

Opus Genetics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opus Genetics rivals beat Opus Genetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc., formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc., is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

