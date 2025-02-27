Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

