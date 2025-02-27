Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

