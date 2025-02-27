Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 70 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

