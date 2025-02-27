Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 94 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $642.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

