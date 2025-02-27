Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,073.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
LNDNF remained flat at $0.54 on Thursday. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
