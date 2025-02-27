Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,598 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

