Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,598 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
DYN opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
