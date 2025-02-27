Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 41.67%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

NYSE PSBD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 17,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,545. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $504.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

