Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Critical Comparison

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Pamt has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Pamt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Pamt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Logistics Group $1.13 billion 0.58 $35.92 million $1.29 19.35 Pamt $714.65 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -9.03

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Logistics Group 3.17% 13.04% 5.56% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Pamt on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. Its Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods with the goal of three to five years in length using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. Its Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers, as well as shuttle and switching services related to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

