Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Martin Wafforn Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.02, for a total transaction of C$720,496.00.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.74. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$16.56 and a 12-month high of C$36.59.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$47.25 to C$45.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

