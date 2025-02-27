Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 2827017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).
Panthera Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9,414.12 and a beta of 1.02.
About Panthera Resources
Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Panthera Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.