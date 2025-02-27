Payam Zamani Acquires 10,000 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,900. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Payam Zamani bought 177,515 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,509,000,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Payam Zamani purchased 728,863 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,500,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,822,157,500,000.00.

Inspirato Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.03. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

