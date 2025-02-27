PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.1 %

PEP opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

