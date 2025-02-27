Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and traded as high as $55.50. Pershing Square shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 11,722 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

