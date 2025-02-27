Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $614,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

