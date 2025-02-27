Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

