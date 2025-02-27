Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

