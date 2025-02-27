Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 21,794 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 505.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 174,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 348,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 236,432 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

