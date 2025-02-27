Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.