Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$3.73. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 41,921 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

