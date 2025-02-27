Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

