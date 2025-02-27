Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
