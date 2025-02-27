Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 191,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,183,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Precigen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,465,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Precigen by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

