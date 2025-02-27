Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 191,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,183,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on PGEN
Precigen Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Precigen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,465,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Precigen by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.