Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 211418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1,720.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

