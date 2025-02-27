Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 457,025 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 33,979.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $143,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -336.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $338.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

