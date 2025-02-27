Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1,478.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 36.13% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $283,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.

AAAU stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

